François Legault is still leading in the polls by 14 points.

A new poll by the Angus Reid Institute has projected that François Legault and the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) will win the next Quebec election with 33% support, a new pandemic-era low. According to the poll, the CAQ is down 4 points from January and their popular vote percentage in the 2018 election.

The Quebec Conservative Party and Quebec Liberal Party are currently polling in second place with 19% support.

The next provincial election in Quebec is scheduled for Oct. 3.

