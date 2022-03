Montreal professor / rapper Yassin “Narcy” Alsalman will teach Kanye vs. Ye: Genius by Design in the fall.

Canada’s first Kanye West university course to be offered at Concordia

Montreal rapper Narcy is known by another name around Concordia: Professor Yassin Alsalman, a teacher of courses on Lauryn Hill, A Tribe Called Quest and other hip hop artists and angles, among other things, since 2013. Next semester Alsalman is offering a first, for Montreal, Canada and beyond, in the form of a Kanye West university course titled Kanye vs. Ye: Genius by Design. By nature of its subject, despite being all about Kanye, the course won’t be only about Kanye, as Narcy stated on Instagram.

“This class isn’t only about Kanye. It’s about community , creativity, responsibility, accountability, fame and mental health, dreams and and nightmares — and more importantly, self-actualization.”

