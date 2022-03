The 2022 edition of the local hip hop festival is happening at the Parc Olympique Esplanade from May 20–22.

After two years off due to the pandemic, Montreal hip hop festival Metro Metro will return in 2022 with headliners Lil Baby, Playboy Carti and Young Thug. The festival is taking place at the Parc Olympique Esplanade from May 20–22.

Also on the bill are Da Baby and Lil Pump, as well as locals Loud, Nate Husser, Naya Ali, Tyleen and Emma Beko, among others.

In 2019, Metro Metro welcomed headliners Cardi B, Future and Snoop Dogg (read our report here), and the announced headliners for the 2020 edition that never happened were Travis Scott, 50 Cent and Young Thug.

For more information and updates, please visit the Metro Metro festival website.

