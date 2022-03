“A show of support for the people of Ukraine.”

La Grande Roue de Montreal Ferris wheel to be lit up in blue & yellow for Ukraine

The Old Port of Montreal has announced that la Grand Roue Ferris wheel will be lit up in blue and yellow in the coming weeks, in support of the people of Ukraine.

Locals and visitors can get a 60-metre-high panoramic view of the city and its surroundings daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For tickets and additional information, please visit the Grande Roue de Montreal website.

In the coming weeks, La Grande Roue de Montréal will feature blue and yellow lights in a show of support for the people of Ukraine. 💛💙☮️

📷 @mathclassdaydreams pic.twitter.com/VFozF7kXet — Vieux-Port Montréal – Old Port of Montréal (@vieuxportmtl) March 15, 2022

