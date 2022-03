Jean Charest will be declaring his candidacy for Conservative Party leadership tonight in Calgary.

Jean Charest or Pierre Poilievre — either way, the Conservatives still lose

A new Léger poll has measured federal voting intentions across the country with both Jean Charest and Pierre Poilievre as Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader.

In both scenarios, the Conservatives received less support than the Liberal Party, with Pierre Poilievre, at 30% (-4), performing slightly better than Jean Charest, at 28% (-5).

Jean Charest will declare his candidacy for the Conservative Leadership in Calgary on Thursday. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/GOwT7Kjgey — Robert Fife (@RobertFife) March 8, 2022

A Léger poll last month found that MP Pierre Poilievre was the early favourite among Conservative Party of Canada voters to become the next party leader.

