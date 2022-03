“We stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and their community in Montreal.”

City of Montreal donates $60K to Canadian Red Cross to help Ukrainian refugees

Mayor Valérie Plante has announced that the city of Montreal would be donating $60,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to assist Ukrainian refugees. The mayor also encouraged Montrealers to contribute to donation centres like the Ste-Sophie Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, which Plante and city councillor Alia Hassan-Cournol visited earlier today.

In a previous statement, Hassan-Cournol said that the city is mobilized to accommodate Ukrainian refugees, which Plante also confirmed today.

“Montreal is mobilizing to support the Ukrainian people. Donation centres like this provide resources to Ukrainians. The city will also donate $60,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to help them. And we are ready to welcome refugees.” —Valérie Plante

