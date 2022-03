The City of Montreal announced almost $1-million of support for 43 festivals and cultural events last week. The funding, $937, 450 to be exact, is being directed to Montreal organizations in dance, cinema, digital arts, circus, literature, among others.

Mayor Valérie Plante made the announcement of support, stating that “the revival of festivals is upon us.” Though the list of festivals receiving funding has yet to be revealed, a number of major events are scheduled to make a comeback this summer, including the Jazz Fest, Osheaga, Just for Laughs, the Grand Prix, Festival TransAmériques, îLESONIQ and Metro Metro.

La relance des festivals est à nos portes! Cette semaine, Montréal a accordé un soutien de plus de 900 000 $ à 43 festivals et événements culturels dans divers domaines: danse, cinéma, arts numériques, cirque, littérature, et encore plus! 🎉 #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) March 12, 2022 City of Montreal announces almost $1M to support 43 festivals, cultural events

