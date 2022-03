“The Dream is a more experimental, rich and mature effort than its predecessor and a substantial artistic leap forward for the band.”

alt-J, The Dream (Canvasback/Infectious)

While some things change, others stay the same. Such is the case for alt-J, the British trio who burst onto the scene a decade ago with their seminal debut album, An Awesome Wave. Though certain musical tropes (dual vocal harmonizing, sparse instrumentation, Joe Newman’s quirky voice) remain central to alt-J’s musical identity, their fourth album The Dream is otherwise their most adventurous project to date. It’s also their most American-sounding album yet, with songs literally titled “Chicago” and “Philadelphia,” as well as opening track “Bane,” seeing Newman musing about drinking Coca-Cola. “Get Better,” a devastating acoustic ballad about bereavement, acts as the album’s emotional centrepiece. Penultimate track “Losing My Mind” is written from a serial killer’s perspective, making for one of the darkest songs in the trio’s catalogue. If nothing else, The Dream is a more experimental, rich and mature effort than its predecessor, 2017’s Relaxer, and a substantial artistic leap forward for the band. 8.5/10 Trial Track: “Get Better”

alt-J, The Dream: REVIEW

