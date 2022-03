The city of Montreal is investing $108-million into redeveloping Peel Street between René-Lévesque Boulevard and Sherbrooke Street. Along with rebuilding some underground infrastructure, the plan includes developing a protected bicycle path as part of the Réseau express (REV), planting roughly 30 trees and installing new street furniture.

The area of Peel in question will eventually have a one-way traffic lane heading north, allowing for the widening of sidewalks, more terrasses and space for deliveries, short-term parking and a drop-off point for tourist buses.

Mayor Valérie Plante explained in a statement yesterday that the redevelopment of Peel is in keeping with the city’s plan to green and beautify downtown Montreal.

“The redevelopment project selected for Peel Street is perfectly in line with our vision, which aims to make downtown Montreal the most beautiful and greenest in North America. “The economic heart of the city will be transformed thanks to signature developments to create a unique atmosphere, to the delight of workers, residents and tourists. We consulted the population and the merchants, we took note of their needs and I am proud of the result at which we arrived.” —Valérie Plante

La rue Peel sera enfin digne du 21e siècle : une rue qui répond aux besoins de tous les usagers et qui favorise la mobilité active. Les aménagements de cette rue contribueront à faire de notre centre-ville le + beau et le + vert! Découvrez-les : https://t.co/WeAPxnVQjQ #polmtl pic.twitter.com/G1wK5rDLpo — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) March 9, 2022

