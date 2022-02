Also on the list were everyone from Denis Villeneuve and Alphonso Davies to François Legault and Pierre Poilievre.

Valérie Plante made Macleans’ Power List of 50 Canadians changing how we think and live

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante was included as part of Macleans magazine’s annual Power List, a ranking of “Canadians changing how we think and live” — Plante came in at #31.

Topping the list this year was “the children who never came home,” referring to the victims of residential schools for Indigenous kids. Also on the list were cultural figures like filmmaker Denis Villeneuve (#15), soccer star Alphonso Davies (#7) and victimized hockey player Kyle Beach (#20) along with other individual political figures (as well as groups like Justin Trudeau’s team and the opposition leaders in Parliament) like Governor-General Mary Simon (#29), Quebec Premier François Legault (#11) and wannabe Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre (#44).

“What an honour to be part of the Macleans Power List! It is with humility that I work every day to make MTL an ever more inclusive, green metropolis offering an unparalleled quality of life. This recognition means a lot to me.” —Valérie Plante

Quel honneur de faire partie du @macleans Power List! C'est avec humilité que je travaille chaque jour à faire de MTL une métropole toujours plus inclusive, verte et offrant une qualité de vie inégalée. Cette reconnaissance me touche énormément. #polmtl

