A David Cronenberg retrospective and exhibition at the Cinémathèque, P.K. Subban returns to Montreal and more.

In conjunction with this month’s David Cronenberg retrospective, Cinémathèque Québécoise presents House of Skin, an exhibition by Sabrina Ratté and musician Roger Tellier-Craig, inspired by the Canadian filmmaker’s work. 335 de Maisonneuve E, 12–9 p.m., free

P.K. Subban returns to Montreal to face off against the Canadiens with his New Jersey Devils. TSN2, 7 p.m.

The Academy Awards revealed their 2022 nominations this morning. Click here to watch the full unveiling, and here to see our analysis and all the nominations.

Mike Morris of the Montreal-based Toon Boom Animation presents a webinar on the storyboarding process. Online, 4 p.m., free

As part of Black History Month in Montreal, a slam workshop will be hosted by Stella Adjokê, author of Antiracism and Mental Health (11 short essays against racism). Frontenac Library (2550 Ontario E.), 6 p.m., free

