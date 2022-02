A Malika Tirolien livestream concert, Habs vs. Sabres, a screening at Cinéma Moderne, a 5à7 at Notman House and more.

Montreal-based Grammy-nominated musician Malika Tirolien puts on a livestream concert as part of the city’s Black History Month celebrations. Online, 8:30 p.m., free

Can the Montreal Canadiens turn a three-game win streak into four? Find out tonight, when the Habs play the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens, 7 p.m., $69–$442

Have a skate inside the tallest building in Quebec, at Atrium le 1000. 1000 de la Gauchetiere W, 11 a.m.–7:45 p.m., $9

The 1985 romantic drama Desert Hearts screens at Cinéma Moderne. 5150 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $15

Notman House’s 5@7 mixer event is back. Join the startup space for its monthly Happy Hour gathering. 51 Sherbrooke W., 5 p.m., free

For more Montreal events, please visit the Events section.

To read our latest To-Do List, please click here.