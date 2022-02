According to a new national poll out today, support for the Liberals has increased since last month, while support for the PPC has decreased.

Support for the People’s Party of Canada has decreased since the trucker convoy protests

According to a new poll by Abacus Data released today, support for the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) has decreased since the trucker convoy protests began. The poll shows that support for the PPC decreased by 1 percentage point since last month, from 7% to 6%. The Liberals gained one point during the same time period, increasing from 32% to 33%.

Federal 🇨🇦 voting intentions from Abacus Data:



🔴LPC 33%

🔵CPC 30%

🟠NDP 19%

⚜️BQ 8% (37% in Qc)

🟣PPC 6%

🟢GPC 3%



→ https://t.co/TWM0LTiNKu



[Abacus Data, Feb. 4-8, 2022, n=1,500]#canpoli pic.twitter.com/r42gjssbEE — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) February 12, 2022

A separate Léger poll from last week also found that support for the People’s Party of Canada decreased by one point overall since December.

