No polling thus far demonstrates that the trucker convoy has resulted in increased support for the Conservatives or People’s Party of Canada (PPC).

Are the Conservatives or PPC getting a boost in support from the trucker convoy protests? So far, no

Fournier confirmed that “the occupation and blockades may have galvanized a segment of the electorate that was already deeply intrenched in its position.”

The blockades and occupation may have galvanized a segment of the electorate that was already deeply intrenched in its position, but no publicly available data indicate that the CPC (or the PPC) is gaining any traction from it so far.



A new Léger poll last week found that support for the People’s Party of Canada actually decreased by one percentage point since December, from 5% to 4%.

