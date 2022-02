This the same week as the release of his new album, B.O.D.R. (or Bacc on Death Row), and Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

Business Wire reports that Snoop Dogg is the new owner of Death Row Records. The rapper, who began his music career on the label 30 years ago, acquired the brand from MNRK Music Group.

“I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value. It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members.” —Snoop Dogg

The news comes hand-in-hand with the release of Snoop’s forthcoming album B.O.D.R. (or Bacc on Death Row), which is set to release on Feb. 11. The project will feature guest appearances from Nas, the Game, DaBaby and a posthumous appearance from Nate Dogg, among others.

The “Gin & Juice” artist has a big week in store. On Sunday, Snoop Dogg will perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. The following day marks the grand opening of his flagship merch store, Snoopy’s Clothing, in Inglewood, California.

