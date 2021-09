The Super Bowl LVI halftime show will feature a monster lineup of Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige. The headliner, Dr. Dre, was excited to share the news of the performance in his hometown of Los Angeles, California.

The news adds further fuel to the fire of a new Dr. Dre album in the pipeline. In an interview this past August, Public Enemy rapper Flavor Flav confirmed he has recorded new music alongside the N.W.A artist. Dr. Dre’s last studio album was, Compton, was released in Aug. 2015.

“I’m honored for him to have me record something at his house for his upcoming album that’s getting ready to come out. That’s big to me, man,” Flav expressed, in a podcast interview with Steve-O of Jackass.

This will be Dr. Dre’s first official performance since his 2012 co-headlining set at Coachella alongside Snoop Dogg. It was there that the pair famously brought out a hologram of the late Tupac Shakur as one of their special guests.

Catch Dr. Dre, Eminem and company at Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022.

