Independent internet provider oxio is looking to make a change in the bullshit-prone world of telecommunications. The Quebec-based company is offering Canadians unlimited home service and transparency in an industry that makes a lot of money off keeping its clients in the dark.

oxio wants to educate Canadians on why the internet in Canada is the way it is. And that starts with understanding why you’re paying what you’re paying.

You can see your plan’s cost breakdown online. The most cost-efficient of oxio’s five packages is priced at $40, while the market average is $46.49. The company has a breakdown of each plan on their website.

oxio is the opposite of everything that dehumanizes the telco industry. They actually want to be the first internet provider you actually like, and they back up those words. They are not contract-based. They believe in fair and sustainable prices, which means everyone pays the same thing, and they do everything they can to NOT increase their prices. They have never actually raised their prices for any of their existing clients. Oh, and to top it all off, the price you pay includes installation, a modem, router and unlimited downloads — everything you need to actually use your internet. Sadly, all of that is a big deal for the telco industry in Canada.

oxio is currently available in three Canadian markets — British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec — with friendly customer service agents based in the same regions as the company’s clientele. Last year, the company secured $25-million in funding (aka they aren’t going anywhere anytime soon), and they’ve gone on to launch their new brand and expand to more cities, all the while sticking to the principles of transparency, fairness and minimal B.S.

