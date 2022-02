Disney+ is the only streaming service whose market share grew consistently throughout 2021.

According to streaming guide JustWatch, Netflix is still leading among streaming services with the highest market share in Canada at 26%, followed by Prime Video (20%), Disney+ (18%), Crave (16%) and Apple TV+ (6%).

The market share of Disney+ increased 7% since the beginning of 2021 and 1% from Q3 to Q4, making it the only streaming service in Canada whose market share grew consistently throughout the year.

Market share of streaming services: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ & Crave

JustWatch is a streaming guide that lets you search all your streaming services at once. The JustWatch popularity score is calculated on movies and TV shows across all streaming platforms in Canada, including Netflix, Prime Video, Crave, Disney Plus, Starz and more.

