According to a new Mainstreet poll, 93% of Liberal, 80% of NDP and 13% of Conservative voters are in favour of Trudeau’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.

52% of Canadians support use of Emergencies Act to deal with convoy protesters

According to a new Mainstreet poll, 52% of Canadians support the federal government invoking the Emergencies Act to give Ottawa extra powers to deal with protesters in Ottawa and along the border.

"Do you support or oppose the federal government invoking the Emergencies Act to give Ottawa extra powers to deal with protestors in Ottawa and along the border?"



🇨🇦

Support 52%

Oppose 44%



[Mainstreet, Feb.16-17, 2022, n=1,323]

