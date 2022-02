“One bite and you’ll be flown away to Mexico, not by Sunwing of course.”

In honour of la Poutine Week, which continues until Feb. 14, la Bêtisse has launched its official entry into the food festival, named after the infamous “influenceurs de Tulum.”

The Tulum’s Influencers Birria Taco Poutine includes homemade fries and cheese curds, alongside braised beef, chorizo, red oignon, tomatoes, coriander, spicy sauce and corn tortilla served with the restaurant’s special poutine birria sauce.

“One bite and you’ll be flown away to Mexico, not by Sunwing of course.” —La Bêtisse

