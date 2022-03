Child-proofing your home and teaching your children how to protect themselves can help save their lives.

Child Home Safety Tips: Keep Your Children Safe When They are Home Alone

There may be times when you will need to leave your children alone. Children that are left home alone may get into mischief. They may consume poison or may trash the house. They may allow strangers into your home by accident.

They may fall or injure themselves. They may suffer from a seizure or asthma attack. Teach your children when and how to call the police in the event of an emergency. They should be taught CPR and how to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

Teach them how to activate and deactivate your home alarm security system, as well as how to lock and unlock doors. Teach them about stranger danger and what to do in the event of a flood, earthquake, or fire.

Install Home Security Cameras

Installing home security cameras will deter most criminals from even targeting your home. Thanks to remote access, cameras allow you to keep tabs on your kids even when you are away at work.

Simply use a phone app to check in on your children when away from home. Position your cameras so that they are out of reach of children. Choose strategic vantage points, such as high traffic areas (i.e., living room, hallway).

Home security cameras have many benefits and will also capture video and audio footage that can be used to catch criminals.

Set Up a Smart Automation System

Smart home automation involves internet-connected devices to control entertainment systems, security alarms, HVAC systems, lighting, security cameras, and appliances. Smart home automation will also control gas and water leak sensors.

The devices above share the same ecosystem, allowing you to access and configure them using a smartphone application. A smart home system will consist of actuators, sensors, and a hub.

A communication protocol is initiated to allow you to manage all of your smart-enabled devices remotely and exchange pertinent data when needed. Moreover, smart home device connectivity is possible via Bluetooth, wireless, Zigbee, and Z-wave technology.

Home automation is generally secure, but there are some caveats. For instance, privacy may be an issue, as you will be sharing data with multiple companies. Unresponsive victims and possible power outages are also issues to consider.

Cybersecurity is also a problem, so ensure that you use strong encrypted passwords and change them regularly.

Prepare Child Home Safety Checklists

There are probably dozens of hidden safety hazards in and around your home that can injure you and your children. A child home safety checklist will help protect your children by taking a preventive strategy.

Your children should know their address and when and how to dial 911. Chargers and cords should be kept out of reach of children. Unused electrical sockets should be covered.

Drawers and cabinets should be locked and should include safety latches. Guards should be placed on railings and handrails if you are concerned that your kids may fall through the rails.

Safety netting and window guards should be installed to protect your children from falling from landings, balconies, and windows. Use nightlights if your kids need them, but ensure that your children cannot access the small bulbs.

Teach Your Children Safety Factors and Observations

Children should be taught self-control, perspective-taking, communication, and focus. They should be taught critical thinking skills and how to make logical connections.

In addition, they should be taught how to take on realistic challenges, communicate with others effectively, and learn in an engaged and self-directed manner.

Your children may require specific language and lessons to learn how to handle situations that may be dangerous. Role-playing is paramount to help them learn effectively. Open and honest communication is also key.

Ensure Your Children’s Phone Can be Tracked

Tracking software will allow you to find your child if they are in trouble, such as being involved in an accident, being kidnapped, or getting lost. Tracking software can also help you track down their phone to lose or misplace it.

Tracking software will also ensure that your children do not skip school and do not wander off to hang out at the mall or park with their friends.

Protect What Matters Most

Install a state-of-the-art home alarm security system that includes sensors, alarms, video surveillance, audio capture, remote access, and 24/7 monitoring so that you can keep tabs on your kids, anytime, anywhere.