“It is important that we gain a fuller understanding of what gave rise to this kind of disregard for laws and threat to our democracy.”

In a press conference this afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the government of Canada is revoking the Emergencies Act, which was put into place on Feb. 14 to end the occupations and blockades in Ottawa and at the Ambassador Bridge, among other places.

“The federal government will be ending the use of the emergencies act. We are confident that existing laws and bylaws are now sufficient to keep people safe. Of course we will continue to be there to support provincial and local authorities if and when needed. “I want to reassure Canadians that law enforcement agencies are prepared to deal with anyone engaging in unlawful or dangerous activities. Police officers will continue to be there to protect our streets and neighbourhoods within their jurisdictions.”

While Trudeau stated that “the situation is no longer an emergency,” he added that the movement that gave rise to it is still present, still organizing and still potentially a threat to democracy.

“It is important that we gain a fuller understanding of what gave rise to this kind of disregard for laws and threat to our democracy. We need to make sure our institutions are prepared and ready in the future. While the immediate emergency situation is over, this issue won’t just go away. We need to constantly work to defend and improve our democracy at home and around the world.” —Justin Trudeau

For more on today’s statement, please click here.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.