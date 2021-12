Montreal Comiccon’s holiday edition, DJ Boring at SAT, a Lady Gaga dance party and more.

Friday, Dec. 3

Montreal Comiccon returns to Palais des Congrès with its holiday edition, packing the exhibition hall with vendors, guests, special events and cosplay all weekend. 1001 Place Jean-Paul Riopelle, 5–9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday, $10 entry Friday & Sunday, $12 Saturday, free for kids

Ontario hard-rock band Cleopatrick play le Ministère, with opening act Ready the Prince. 4521 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $21.75

The CCA hosts Designing for A Future of Care, a conversation on social change featuring the likes of Giovanna Borasi, Marisa Moran Jahn and Paty Rios. 1920 Baile, 6:30 p.m., free

Dine Alone Records recording artists Dooms Children perform their first of two shows at Turbo Haüs. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $25

Saturday, Dec. 4

Montreal indie rock trio Plants and Animals perform live for the first time since releasing their latest album The Jungle in 2020. Catch the band at la Tulipe with opener Laurence-Anne. 4531 Papineau, 8 p.m., $25

Deep House DJ Boring returns to Montreal for his first time since the pandemic, playing Société des arts technologiques. 1201 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $30.75

AWWFUL presents Dusk of Chromatica, a Lady Gaga dance party at Bar le Ritz PDB. The night promises all of your favourite Gaga deep cuts, along with “special drag performances.” 179 Jean-Talon W., 11 p.m., $10

Sunday, Dec. 5

To celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary, Cinéma du Musée will screen Steven Speilberg’s Raiders of the Lost Ark in stunning 35mm film. 1379A, Sherbrooke W., 7 p.m., $13.50

Catch Chicago singer-songwriter and basement electonic artist Advance Base (aka Owen Ashworth) live at la Sala Rossa, with a great pair of local openers, Fanclubwallet and Thanya Iyer. 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $15.34

