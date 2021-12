Tampa Bay Lightning return, comedy night at Bishop & Bagg, Handel’s Messiah at St. Joseph’s Oratory and more.

For the first time since their matchup in the Stanley Cup Finals, the Montreal Canadiens will face the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Bell Centre. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, 7 p.m., $56.58–$369

David Pryde, a multi-time Just for Laughs alumni, headlines Bishop & Gags at Pub Bishop & Bagg. 52 St-Viateur W., 9 p.m., free with reservation

Bar Renard launch Mardi Snack-Bar with a 6 à 9 featuring natural wine, bite-sized sandwiches and plenty more. 1276 Ste-Catherine E., 6 p.m., free

Opera singers Jacqueline Woodley and Marie-Andrée Mathieu team up the Orchestre Classique de Montréal for Handel’s Messiah at St. Joseph’s Oratory. 3800 Queen Mary, 7:30 p.m., $49–$69

Classical pianist Emanuel Ax performs a selection of arrangements by Chopin at the Museum of Fine Arts’ Bourgie Hall. 1339 Sherbrooke W., 7:30 p.m., $24.14–$98.87

