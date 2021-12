Today and tomorrow, Montrealers can also win their way to the Canadian premiere of The Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

These 10 locations in Montreal allow Montrealers to “return to the Matrix”

The Matrix Resurrections comes out in theatres on Dec. 22, and to celebrate, Warner Bros. Canada has launched a one-of-a-kind interactive experience for fans in Montreal and across the country to “return to the Matrix.”

Matrix enthusiasts will have the opportunity to “discover the truth” and find glitches in the system in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and five other Canadian cities. Montrealers can return to the Matrix by visiting and scanning QR codes at any of the locations below.

Visiting one of these locations in Montreal today and tomorrow will also give Montrealers the opportunity to win passes to The Matrix Resurrections, and even tickets to the film’s Canadian premiere in Toronto with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

For more on The Matrix Resurrections contest and Montreal experience, please visit the Warner Bros. Canada website.

