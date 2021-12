The three-week old little guy has to wait for his soft down to become water-repellant plumage before swimming with the other penguins.

The Biodôme in Montreal is home to its very own baby Rockhopper penguin, who was born there three weeks ago, and Espace pour la vie has just posted a really cute video of the fluffy little guy.

The penguin chick is reportedly not yet in the observatory for visitors to the Biodôme, as he has to complete “his moult and (wait until) his little baby down becomes water-repellent plumage,” making it safe for him to swim with the other penguins. He is currently being monitored by the Biodôme’s animal care technicians.

