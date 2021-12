The 18+ Christmas show currently has an IMDb rating of 1.1 out of 10.

New Seth Rogen & Sarah Silverman show Santa Inc. is the lowest rated TV series ever

Santa Inc., a new HBO Max series released today, has quickly become the lowest rated TV show ever on IMDb. The show, which features stop motion animation, stars Seth Rogen as Santa Claus and Sarah Silverman as a female elf who wants to become the next Santa.

According to a list of the lowest rated TV shows prepared by IMDb, the Hungarian show Jóban Rosszban holds the top spot with a rating of 1.4 out of 10. After 531 reviews, Santa Inc. currently has a rating of 1.1 out of 10, making it IMDb’s new worst rated show ever. The show’s audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is presently 1%.

All of the show’s user reviews on IMDb are 1 out of 10, and, while most are very harsh, are overall very entertaining to read. Ranging from “A Pile Of S**t” to “Possibly the worst show ever made” to “Cancelled my HBO Max” — it’s possible that, as one review points out, the only positive to be taken away is that all the extremely low reviews are a “sign that people aren’t idiots.”

Santa Inc. is currently streaming in Canada on Crave.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBO Max (@hbomax) The new Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman show Santa Inc. is now the lowest rated show ever on IMDb.

For more on Santa Inc., please visit the HBO Max website.

For more in film and TV, please visit our Film & TV section.