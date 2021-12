Gallagher and Niku are currently asymptomatic and will require two negative tests to exit COVID protocol.

UPDATED 11 a.m. The Montreal Canadiens announced this morning that both forward Brendan Gallagher and defenseman Sami Niku tested positive for COVID-19 last night and have entered the NHL’s protocol. According to Coach Dominique Ducharme, both Habs players are currently asymptomatic and are being monitored by the team’s doctors.

Both players are being monitored closely by team doctors and following the guidelines and protocols set by the NHL. pic.twitter.com/CU2eyotpXM — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 2, 2021 Habs players Brendan Gallagher & Sami Niku placed on COVID-19 protocol

Ducharme said in a press conference this morning that Gallagher and Niku will need to test negative twice before exiting COVID protocol and rejoining the team. Meanwhile, the rest of the team is re-entering a bubble — isolating at home apart from team practice, games and essential outings, and mandatory masks at all times outside home and the rink.

The Canadiens are playing the Colorado Avalanche at the Bell Centre tonight.

