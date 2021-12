The December 2021 issue of Cult MTL has arrived, featuring an interview with Montreal-based Inuk/Mohawk singer-songwriter Beatrice Deer, who showcases her “inuindie” sound on her sixth album Shifting.

We spoke with Deer about the history of throat singing, about how her lyrics are inspired by struggles with mental health and by healing.

Also in the December issue is a feature about the Montreal restaurant scene and those who’ve chosen to leave the industry, a round-up of performing arts and other culture events happening in December and January & more!

Look for the magazine across Montreal and explore the digital issue at the link below.

