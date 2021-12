Inspired by a love of astrology, English composer Gustav Theodore Holst produced his most famous suite, The Planets, in 1913. Next month, the 90-piece FILMharmonique Orchestra (feat. Maestro Francis Choinière) will bring it to life in Montreal alongside “ contemporary galactic soundtracks.” The concert, titled Holst: The Planets, is happening at Place des Arts on Jan. 21 and will complement the work of Holst with music by Hans Zimmer and John Williams from films such as Star Wars, Interstellar and E.T.

Holst: The Planets will be performed by the FILMharmonic Orchestra at Place des Arts on Friday, Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m., $45.99 to $179.99. For more, and to buy tickets, please click here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francis Choiniere (@francischoiniere) Maestro Francis Choinière will lead the FILMharmonique Orchestra through Holst: The Planets at Place des Arts in Montreal.

