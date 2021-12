Yesterday, he said he’d like to loosen restrictions further, allowing groups of 25 per household.

Legault: No new public health restrictions over the holidays in Quebec

François Legault has confirmed that there will be no new public health restrictions in Quebec over the holidays.

Despite almost 1,200 new COVID-19 cases today and the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Legault confirmed that hospitalizations in the province were under control.

Legault made the announcement at a children’s vaccination centre in Levis, Quebec earlier today.

On Tuesday the premier was criticized by the opposition for saying he’s like to further loosen public health restrictions in Quebec for the holidays, allowing for groups of 25 per household. The restriction currently in place limits indoor gatherings to groups of 10.

