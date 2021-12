The trio is playing their first hometown show in over a year with opener Laurence-Anne.

Montreal indie rock trio Plants and Animals are playing their first hometown show since the 2020 release of their fifth album The Jungle. The show is happening at la Tulipe on Saturday, Dec. 4, with opener Laurence-Anne. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

The band’s label Secret City Records is giving away a pair of tickets for the concert. For a chance to win, please like and share the post below via Instagram, and tag a friend in the comments who you’d like to bring to the show.

For more information about the show and to buy tickets ($25), please click here.

