The CAQ is currently polling at 46%.

A new poll by Leger has found that François Legault and the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) would win the next provincial election in Quebec with 46% of the vote, an increase of 9 points since the election in 2018. The Quebec Liberal Party is currently polling in second place, with 20% support, down five points from 2018.

The next provincial election in Quebec is scheduled for the fall of 2022.

Nouveau sondage Léger/JDM



CAQ 46%

PLQ 20%

PQ 13%

QS 13%

PCQ 5%

Autres 3%



#https://www.journaldequebec.com/2021/12/02/legault-domine-malgre-une-faille — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) December 2, 2021 A new Quebec election poll has François Legault and the CAQ up 26 points

An Angus Reid poll in October projected that the CAQ would win the next provincial election in Quebec with 37% of the popular vote.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.