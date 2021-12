86% of Quebecers operate primarily in French at work; 13% in English

According to Census Canada, with data compiled by Élections Québec, 86.3% of Quebecers operate primarily in French in their workplace, while 12.9% operate primarily in English.

0.3% of Quebecers identify an Indigenous language as the one most used in their workplace, with 0.6% specifying languages other than French, English or Indigenous.

Langue la plus utilisée *au travail* au Québec:



Français 86,3 %

Anglais 12,9 %

Langues autochtones 0,3 %

Autres 0,5 % — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) December 1, 2021 86% of Quebecers operate primarily in French at work; 13% in English

