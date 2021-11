A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

tick, tick…Boom! (new on Netflix)

Today on Netflix, the American live action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop drops. John Cho plays Spike Spiegel, the lead bounty hunter, in this pop-art reinterpretation of the popular anime. Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his directorial debut with the musical tick, tick…Boom! starring Andrew Garfield as Jonathan Larsen, the real-life composer of Rent. For documentary fans, there’s Robert Greene’s Procession, about the Catholic clergy sexual abuse scandal — this also comes out on Nov. 19.

On Nov. 23, Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation returns with Part 2, and on Nov. 24, reality show fans will get a new season of Selling Sunset.

New on Amazon Prime Video

Wheel of Time (new on Amazon Prime Video)

Already being compared to Game of Thrones, Amazon’s new fantasy show Wheel of Time is now available to watch. The series is based on the Robert Jordan novels about a group of powerful organizations of women who do magic, and the quest to find the reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful individual prophesied to either save the world or destroy it. The series stars Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) and while the first three episodes are now available to watch, the remaining five will premiere once a week starting next Friday. Even before the premiere, Amazon renewed the show for a second season, which has already gone into production.

New on Apple TV +

Harriet the Spy (new on Apple TV+)

Fans of Harriet M. Welsch, Harriet the Spy, will be happy that five episodes of a new animated adaptation are dropping on Apple TV+ on Nov. 19th. This version is set in the 1960s and has a fresh animated style with pretty watercolour backgrounds and character designs reminiscent of the 1990s animated classic, Recess!

New on CBC Gem

Life in Ten Pictures (new on CBC Gem)

Taking a look at photographs of some of the world’s greatest icons, docu-series A Life in Ten Pictures uses photography to learn more about legends like Freddie Mercury, Muhammad Ali, Tupac Shakur and Amy Winehouse. Available to watch starting Nov. 19.

New on Disney Plus

Hawkeye (new on Disney Plus)

Muppet fans rejoice, a new holiday muppet movie drops today. In A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa, Gonzo has forgotten to mail his letters to Santa and convinces Kermit and friends to help deliver his mail by going directly to the North Pole. Featuring a series of celebrity guests including Whoopi Goldberg, Uma Thurman and Nathan Lane.

On Nov. 24th, the first two episodes of one of the most anticipated Marvel series, Hawkeye, will be available to stream. Jeremy Renner reprises his role as the Avenger and is joined by Oscar-nominated Hailee Steinfeld who plays a young archer Hawkeye takes under his wing.

There’ll be more nostalgia on Disney Plus as next Thursday, Nov. 25, the first episode of Peter Jackson’s documentary series The Beatles: Get Back premieres. This brilliant restoration featuring never-before-seen footage and new recordings will sure to be great viewing for the most hardcore and casual Beatles fans alike.

