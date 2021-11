A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

Netflix’s highest-budgeted production Red Notice hits streaming on Nov. 11. The action-comedy — a triple threat starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot — is being savaged in early reviews that confirm the film’s early built-by-algorithm vibes. Much better received is Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut Passing (Nov. 10), based on a 1929 novel by Nella Larsen. Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga star as two mixed-race friends, one of whom identifies as White while the other identifies as Black. Series-wise, you’ve got season five of Big Mouth (Nov. 5) available to stream as well as the third season of Narcos: Mexico (Nov 5). Starting Nov. 6, you can catch weekly episodes of Arcane, an animated show based on the videogame League of Legends with the voices of Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell.

Kelsey Grammer stars as the titular character in Father Christmas Is Back (Nov. 7), a comedy that also stars Elizabeth Hurley and John Cleese. Also worth noting is that the first five season of Everybody Loves Raymond are streaming as of Nov. 10.

Benedict Cumberbatch stars as eccentric illustrator Louis Wain in The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, a quirky biopic that also stars Claire Foy. Wain is credited with making cats cute at a time where they were mostly used to control mice — some theorize that Wain’s illustrations made cats an acceptable pet. It premieres today alongside A Man Named Scott, a biographical documentary about musician Kid Cudi. Season 4 of Yellowstone premieres on Nov. 7, while Nov. 11 sees the release of Martin Shkreli doc Pharma Bro.

The well-reviewed musical In the Heights hits Crave subscribers with the HBO + Movies package as of today alongside the very bad musical Rock of Ages. On Nov. 6, you can catch Stanley Nelson’s documentary Attica, about the famous prison riot. On Nov. 7 you can see the first episode of the reboot Dexter: New Blood. An eight-episode miniseries set in upstate New York, it’s set 10 years after the last episode of the series. Crave also has a selection of HK films dropping on Nov. 10, including three by Wong Kar-wai, the first two Police Story films and My Lucky Stars.

Season two of Dickinson, the Emily Dickinson coming-of-age biopic series starring Hailee Steinfeld), comes out today. Also dropping on Apple’s streaming service is Finch, a sci-fi drama starring Tom Hanks as the last man on Earth who roams the land with his dog and robot (Caleb Landry Jones).

Season 2 of the British show Stath Lets Flats starring Jamie and Natasia Demetriou premieres today alongside the second season of Sherlock, the third season of the Matthew Macfayden-starring Jack the Ripper series Ripper and Canadian films The Fence and Brotherhood.

