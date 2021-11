The Habs’ General Manager tested positive this morning and is being monitored by medical staff.

Montreal Canadiens General Manager Marc Bergevin has tested positive for COVID-19 according to an announcement from the team.

The Twitter statement noted that he is being monitored by Habs medical staff and will follow the NHL’s pandemic protocols.

He is being monitored by the Canadiens medical staff and will follow the protocols set forth by the National Hockey League and the public health authorities. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 19, 2021

The Canadiens confirmed prior to the start of the season that everyone on the team and in the organization is double-vaxxed, so presumably Bergevin’s is a breakthrough case. His partner in mediocrity, Coach Dominique Ducharme, contracted the virus during the playoffs in the summer.

