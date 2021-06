Luke Richardson, Alex Burrows and Sean Burke will be behind the bench tonight.

After news emerged this morning that interim Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme was in isolation at home due to an “irregular” COVID-19 test, it has been confirmed that Ducharme tested positive and will not be behind the bench during tonight’s game. General manager Marc Bergevin has just announced that Luke Richardson, Alex Burrows and Sean Burke will be coaching tonight.

The team returned from Las Vegas yesterday after playing the first two games of the third round there. Ducharme, who had his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on June 9, is “doing fine” according to Bergevin.

The Habs face the Las Vegas Golden Knights in game 3 in round 3 of the Stanley Cup playoffs tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

Marc Bergevin confirms Luke Richardson, Alex Burrows and Sean Burke will be behind the bench following Dominique Ducharme's positive COVID test. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 18, 2021

