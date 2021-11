Voter turnout in the Montreal election is currently 31.7%; was 42.5% in 2017

Elections Montreal has just confirmed that as of 4 p.m. today, voter turnout in the municipal election was 31.7%, over 10% lower than in the 2017 election, when it was 42.47%.

Polls are open tonight until 8 p.m.

