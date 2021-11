The return of MPU at le Belmont, Salon du livre de Montréal, the Weather Station and Two Feet concerts and more.

Friday, Nov. 26

Don’t miss the Salon du livre de Montréal book fair at Palais des congrès, which continues through Sunday. 1001 Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., $10

Lost Love launch a new album at Turbo Haüs, alongside opening acts Cluttered and Talk Show Host. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $20

Toronto experimental/folk band the Weather Station bring their Ignorance World tour to Théâtre Fairmount. 5240 Parc, 7 p.m., $18.80

Saturday, Nov. 27

Billy Bob Productions presents Bob Dylan’s 80th Birthday Bash at Club Soda. Montreal staples such as Patrick Krief, Li’l Andy and Shane Murphy will be performing. 1225 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., $62.62

At long last, longstanding club night MPU (Mec Plus Ultra) returns to le Belmont. The Everybody Dance Now edition promises drag performances by Rainbow and Carmen Sutra and music from DJs Diskommander and Franz. 4483 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $8–$12

New York-born electronic act Two Feet plays M Telus as part of his Automnale tour. 59 Ste-Catherine, 6:30 p.m., $41

Sunday, Nov. 28

After selling out the venue for Saturday, Jody Wisternoff adds a second Montreal date at Newspeak. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 9 p.m., $26.10

