A ballet based on the music of Patrick Watson, day one of the Cinémania festival and more.

Celebrating their 50th anniversary, the Ballets Jazz de Montréal debuts Vanishing Mélodies, a spectacle based on music of Montreal hometown hero Patrick Watson, at Théâtre Maisonneuve. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $79

Vanishing Mélodies unites the Ballets Jazz de Montréal with the music of Montreal hometown hero Patrick Watson.

What’s better than a cinq à sept? A Cinq à Huitres! L’Espace Public hosts its second oyster evening, which includes six oysters and a bottle of brew for the reasonable rate of $20. 2287 Letourneux, 5 p.m., $20

The Cinémania film festival opens with Catherine Therrien’s Une révision, screening at Cinéma Impérial. The festival (of subtitled French-language films) runs through Nov. 14 in person and Nov. 21 online. 1432 Bleury, 6 p.m., $20

Chef Paul Harry Toussaint hosts Chef Talk, a three-course meal and conversation at Time Out Market Montreal alongside Gala Dynastie co-founder Carla Beauvais. 705 Ste-Catherine W., 5:30 p.m., $280

Jesse Gold, who Consequence of Sound have described as “smoother than honey,” bring his Stupid Hours tour to Montreal venue Quai des Brumes. For fans of fellow Canadian heartthrobs like Tyler Shaw and Scott Helman, this is the show for you. 4481 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $19.94

