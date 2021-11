The Mundial Montreal festival begins, a Montreal Review of Books issue launch, swing dancing, stand-up comedy and more.

World music festival Mundial Montreal celebrates its opening night. Sinnoi, Sara Ajnnak and Kora Flamenca are among the artists who will perform at le Gesù, presented by Korea Arts Management Service. 1200 Bleury, 9 p.m., $70

The Montreal Review of Books is launching its fall issue as part of the Read Quebec 2021 Holiday Book Fair. The hybrid event — in-person at the Atwater Library and online here — will include readings and conversation with authors Tara McGowan-Ross, Helen Chau Bradley and Eli Tareq El Bechelany-Lynch. 1200 Atwater, 7 p.m., free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Montreal Review of Books (@mtlreviewofbooks) Montreal Review of Books fall launch, part of the Read Quebec 2021 Holiday Book Fair

Fresh off a September album release, singer Patrice Michaud hits MTELUS to play selections off of Grand voyage désorganisé. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 6:30 p.m., $48.50

Head to Diving Bell Social Club for the fifth edition of Funny Juice Open Mic with host Tom Sin. 3965 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

Montreal documentary festival RIDM screens Canards Errants at Cinémathèque québécoise. Bruno Chouinard’s documentary tells the story of NASA’s unforgettable rubber duck experiment. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 6:15 p.m., $11.38

The legalization of dancing in Montreal has incited the return of Swingin’ Tuesdays at Chez Ernest. Come down for a class with instructors Marie-Eve Landry and Gui Gui, followed by a dance party until 11:30 p.m. 6596 St-Hubert, 8 p.m., $12

