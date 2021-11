Montreal musicians Xarah Dion and Xavier Paradis ( going by DJ names Triste Tant Xarah and László Arnoldi) join forces for Rockette Bar’s new weekly series Vague Lundi, spinning post-punk, Italodisco and more. 4479 St-Denis, 10 p.m., free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rockette Bar (@rockettebar) Rockette Bar’s new DJ night Vague Lundi features Montreal musicians Xarah Dion and Xavier Paradis.

Outremont’s Parc Pratt is sending off Halloween in with one last hurrah. The Montreal park is hosting a pumpkin parade, in which attendees can vote on their favourite decorative gourd and subsequently compost their jack-o-lanterns. 795 Dunlop, 4 p.m., free

We could all use a few laughs on a Monday. MTLCOMEDYCLUB.COM, Straight Outta Montreal and Ben Cardilli co-present Mondays, Am I Right?, an evening of local professional and amateur comedians at McKibbin’s to help start your week on a light note. 1426 Bishop, 8 p.m., $6.32–$11.62

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Cardilli (@bencardilli) Ben Cardilli is one of the organizers and performers at tonight’s comedy event at McKibbin’s.

Anticafé is launching its Movies Night screening series. This week, a ticket will earn you access to a horror triple-feature, along with free popcorn and “bloody drinks.” 294 Ste-Catherine W., 8:30 p.m., $9

A six-week beginners Salsa class at Salsa Loma kicks off its first lesson. Discounts are available for those who incorporate Bachata into their classes. Ridgewood, 6 p.m., $129–$149

For more Montreal events, please visit the Events section.

To read our latest To-Do List for things to do in Montreal, please click here.