The Montreal Canadiens host their 40th annual Blood Drive at the Bell Centre. Come help a good cause alongside Youppi and various team alumni. Reserve your appointment here. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 8 a.m., free

Montreal’s Intuitive Running Club host their weekly Evening Riverside Group Run. The group will meet in Verdun Park for a 5km jog. 4705 LaSalle, 5:30 p.m., free

As part of Coup de coeur francophone festival, the Ligue Québécoise de slam opens their 15th season of slam poetry events with an evening at Verre Bouteille. 2112 Mont-Royal E., free

Israeli-American violinst Pinchas Zukerman, along with Amanda Forsyth and the Jerusalem Quartet, will be performing at the Museum of Fine Arts. The event is part of the Montreal Chamber Music Festival, which concludes on Dec. 7. 1339 Sherbrooke W., 7 p.m., $98.87

The Cinemania Film Festival screens a self-produced documentary about the Quebec film production company Colonelle Films, at Cinémathèque québécoise. The film follows the journey of the company’s three founders, Geneviève Dulude-De Celles, Fanny Drew and Sarah Mannering, and will be preceded by two short films. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 6 p.m., free

