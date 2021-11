DJs, ice sculptors, karaoke, “Skate Dating” and more special features will enhance the experience this year.

The skating rink in the Old Port of Montreal reopens Dec. 11

The Old Port of Montreal has announced that its beautiful skating rink will be reopening on Dec. 11. This year’s schedule of events at the rink include DJs every Thursday night (starting Jan. 6), Karaoke, “Skate Dating,” ice sculptors and more.

A season pass, which pays for itself after three visits, is currently being sold at a 25% discount, for $24. The pass is valid for roughly three months, until the rink closes on March 26.

The Old Port of Montreal skating rink is open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and until 10 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday. Visitors without skates can rent a pair for $10.45 + taxes.

✨⛸️ ❄️ ☃️ Great News ✨⛸️ ❄️ ☃️

The Old Port Skating Rink reopens December 11 until March 6! Now’s your chance to buy your season pass during our presale! Learn more: https://t.co/IjIoJxM3nr pic.twitter.com/pZalZUSPPy — Vieux-Port Montréal – Old Port of Montréal (@vieuxportmtl) November 15, 2021 Skating in the Old Port of Montreal, Dec. 11–March 6

For more information on the skating rink, please visit the Old Port of Montreal website.

For more in Montreal life, please visit the Arts & Life section.