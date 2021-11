The CEBL is now the largest sports league to be based solely in Canada.

The CEBL expands to the Maritimes with the Newfoundland Growlers

The Canadian Elite Basketball League has added the Newfoundland Growlers, the league’s 10th team and their first franchise in the Atlantic provinces. This makes the league the largest to be based entirely within Canada.

“St. John’s and the surrounding area is known to be an outstanding sports community with exceptional fan support, so we’re excited to bring the best pro basketball in Canada outside of the NBA to Newfoundland,” stated Mike Morreale, the CEBL’s commissioner and chief executive officer.

St. John’s previously had a basketball team in the National Basketball League of Canada, the St. John’s Edge. The franchise was notable for being the final team of 2008 NBA Champion Glen “Big Baby” Davis. Although the NBL is set to return next year, the St. John’s Edge will remain inactive.

The Growlers share their name and logo with St. John’s East Coast Hockey League franchise, who are affiliates of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Growlers will play their inaugural basketball season in 2022, alongside fellow expansion franchises the Scarborough Shooting Stars and Montreal Alliance. They will play at Memorial University’s Field House arena, which can hold approximately 2,500 fans.

