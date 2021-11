Details of the vaccine rollout in Quebec will be announced this afternoon.

UPDATED Nov. 23 9:50 a.m.: Quebec parents are now able to book appointments for their kids aged 5–11 to receive their first COVID-19 shot through ClicSanté. Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for this age group last week.

Details of the vaccine rollout in Quebec will be revealed in a press conference this afternoon. Ontario public health announced its rollout yesterday, and shots for kids in that province are beginning this week.

Canada secured 2.9 million doses of the pediatric version of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is said to be enough for a first dose for every Canadian child between the ages of 5 and 11. The doses for kids, which began arriving across the country on Sunday, contain one third of an adult dose.

Health Canada recommends an eight-week interval between vaccine doses for kids, longer than the three- to four-week interval in practice in the U.S., where nearly 3 million 5–11-year-olds have already received a first dose.

