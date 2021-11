Canadians are still far more optimistic than Americans overall.

Quebec is the most optimistic province in Canada

According to a study by Leger on optimism in Canada, Quebec is the most optimistic province in the country, with 64% of respondents claiming to feel optimistic about the next year. The least optimistic provinces were Manitoba/Saskatchewan (38%) and Alberta (50%).

On average, 57% of Canadians are optimistic about the coming year. Americans currently sit at 41% optimism, 16% lower than in Canada.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the LegerĀ website.

