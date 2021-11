The team has been sold to the sports investment company that also owns the Red Sox and Liverpool F.C.

Hockey insider Pierre LeBrun is reporting the sale of the Pittsburgh Penguins to Fenway Sports Group. The deal, which is estimated at about $900-million, will make NBA superstar LeBron James a part owner of the Penguins.

Fenway Sports Group has agreed to purchase a controlling interest in the Pittsburgh Penguins, adding to an ownership portfolio that includes the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC.



The sale is believed to be for around $900 million, @PierreVLeBrun reports.https://t.co/TSiekej55V — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) November 29, 2021 The LeBron James-backed Fenway Sports Group has bought the Pittsburgh Penguins.

LeBron James became a partner in Fenway Sports Group this past March. The sports investment company also owns the MLB’s Boston Red Sox and the English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. That month, James expressed his gratitude to be working alongside an organization with such an esteemed reputation.

“It’s great to be with such a great group, with FSG. They’ve done so many great things over the year, and just that collective group of people, they’re just amazing to be partners with.”

The Los Angeles Lakers forward, who is currently playing his 19th season in the NBA, would one day like to own a basketball franchise of his own.

“I got so much to give to the game. I know what it takes to win at this level. I know talent… I also know how to run a business as well. And so, that is my goal. My goal is to own an NBA franchise, and it will be sooner than later.”

