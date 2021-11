Lady Gaga has wished her House of Gucci costar Adam Driver a very sweet Happy Birthday message in a post on Instagram. Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Maurizio Gucci, who Driver plays in the film.

Gaga had some very kind words for her costar, referring to herself as the “lucky actress who got to learn from you and lead with you every day.” She also referred to him as “the best” and “a weirdo” like her.

“Me and my buddy Adam Driver. Happy Birthday to someone I feel so proud to know. This is us behind the scenes filming House of Gucci. I hope you have the best day, I’m the lucky actress who got to learn from you and lead with you every day. Shoutout to all your fans! I know why they adore you, it’s cuz you’re the best! 🇮🇹🎈🍝 (and you’re a weirdo like me 🤓)” —Lady Gaga

House of Gucci will be released in theatres on Nov. 24.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.